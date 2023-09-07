Monday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 4, 2023, our precious Lord and Savior Jesus Christ said, “Well done thou good and faithful servant: Thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make the ruler over many things: Enter thou into the joy of the Lord, Richard “Dickie” Hardin.
Dickie, as everyone knew him, was born on Dec. 7, 1955 to Ewell and Martha Hardin and spent over half his life in Marion, before moving to Grand Rivers. Due to illness, Dickie was not able to drive, but could always be seen riding his little white golf cart all over Lake City and Grand Rivers. He was always checking on the fishermen, but mostly visiting his best friend and church buddy, David Gilly, at least once a day, sometimes two or more. He never met a stranger and made many friends on that golf cart. Dickie worked at Vulcan Materials for 20 years before retiring, due to his health.
He was a faithful member of Lake City Church of God, where he played the guitar.
Dickie is survived by his wife of 27 years, Wilma Hardin; two sons, Jacob (Krystal) Hardin of Marion and Adam Hardin of Marion; step-son, Dennis Fleet of Grand Rivers; three granddaughters, Hannah (Jason) Fleet Craft of Lamasco, Karlie Hardin of Marion, Emily Hardin of Marion; four grandsons, Zachary Fleet of Grand Rivers, Tucker Hardin of Marion, Charlie Hardin of Marion, Dylan Hardin of Marion; one great-great grandson, Coen Craft; three bonus great-great granddaughters, Kerstin Craft of Lamasco, Kyra Craft of Lamasco, Kenttavia Matthews of Lamasco; two sisters, Theresa Davenport of Lexington, Kathy (Dave) Edmondson of Chandler, IN; sister-in-law, Phyllis Hardin of Marion; two brothers-in-law, Bobby Springs of Kuttawa, Jeff (Lisa) Timmons of Marshall County; ex-daughter-in-law, Rachel Smith Fleet; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ewell and Martha Hardin; brother, Pippi Hardin.
Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 at Lakeland Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Lakeland Funeral Home with Bill Lee officiating. Burial will follow at Star Lime Cemetery next to Lake City Church of God.
Pallbearers will be Jason Craft, Billy Springs, Scottie Timons, Matt Cochran, Matt Cunningham, and Jackson Brown.
