Monday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 4, 2023, our precious Lord and Savior Jesus Christ said, “Well done thou good and faithful servant: Thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make the ruler over many things: Enter thou into the joy of the Lord, Richard “Dickie” Hardin.

Dickie, as everyone knew him, was born on Dec. 7, 1955 to Ewell and Martha Hardin and spent over half his life in Marion, before moving to Grand Rivers. Due to illness, Dickie was not able to drive, but could always be seen riding his little white golf cart all over Lake City and Grand Rivers. He was always checking on the fishermen, but mostly visiting his best friend and church buddy, David Gilly, at least once a day, sometimes two or more. He never met a stranger and made many friends on that golf cart. Dickie worked at Vulcan Materials for 20 years before retiring, due to his health.

