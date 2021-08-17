Dick Johnson, 81, of Paducah, passed away Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Dick was born in Paducah on July 17, 1940, to the late Henry and Lucelle Niekirk Johnson. He was a longtime barber and owned Dick’s Barber Shop. Dick was a member of the Kentucky Board of Barbering for 59 years. He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church and played bass guitar in different gospel groups including the band called “Loose Change.” Dick enjoyed fishing, music and spending time with his family and grandkids. He will be remembered as a good family man who loved and adored his grandchildren. He would go out of his way to help and he was a man of many traits, there was almost nothing he could not do.
He is survived by his wife, Glenda Fenwick-Johnson of Paducah; his son, Rick Johnson, and wife, Jennifer of New Orleans, Louisiana; stepson, Chris Fenwick and wife, Kelly of Paducah; one sister, Judy Johnson of Ledbetter; three grandchildren, Ryan Johnson and wife, Amy, Jordan Fenwick and wife, Shannon, and Cooper Fenwick; two great-grandchildren, Kaylin Johnson and Neil Fenwick.
He was preceded in death by his parents and four brothers, Henry Ford Johnson Jr., Paul “Buddy” Johnson, Kenny Johnson and William Johnson.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Kosair Norton’s Children’s Hospital, 231 E. Chestnut St., Louisville, KY 40202.
