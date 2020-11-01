Dianne Toon, 71, of Paducah, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020, at her residence.
Dianne was born in Paducah, on October 12, 1949, to the late Chester and Adeline Kaufman Poat. She was a member of St. John Catholic Church and Kentucky Western Waterlands. She worked for Bristol Broadcasting/WKYQ as a Senior Account Executive for 34 years. Dianne knew no stranger. She could find commonality with anyone and have genuine interest in what they had to share. She was kind, generous and thoughtful. She was a fierce protector of those she loved and was as selfless a person as she could be. She gave with no expectations and was always willing to go the extra mile to ensure someone’s happiness. She had a wonderful sense of humor and she loved tradition. Christmas time was her favorite thing each year and she would go all out to ensure her family had lots to open. She welcomed everyone into her home and into her life without hesitation and she always had a warm hug when it was needed. Dianne had a passion for working and she enjoyed shopping and cooking for family and friends; above all else, Dianne loved like no other.
Dianne is survived by her husband of 23 years, David Toon; one daughter, Kelly Elizabeth Ruwe and husband, Stuart, of O’Fallon, Illinois; one son, Stacey Toon of Dallas, Texas; one son-in-law, Brad Griffin of West Paducah; one brother, Donald Poat (Doris) of Paducah; five grandchildren, Connor Ryan Griffin, Elly Rose Ruwe, Lilly Grace Ruwe, Olivia Pearl Ruwe and Brandon Toon.
She was preceded in death by one daughter, Kimberly Ann Griffin; two brothers, Chester Poat, Jr., Louie “Sodie” Poat, and her parents.
Funeral mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, November 2, 2020, at St. John Catholic Church with Bruce Fogle officiating. Burial will follow the service at St. John cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with prayers beginning at 5 p.m and visitation will be held again Monday, November 2, 2020 starting at 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home.
