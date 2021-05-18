GRAND RIVERS — Dianne Gail Morgan, 68, of Grand Rivers, passed away Friday, May 14, 2021, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville.
Mrs. Morgan was born June 22, 1952, in Columbia, to Joe Polston, Jr. and Margaret Lucille Polston. She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church in Smithland and taught for 20 years in the Livingston County School System.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Michael Morgan; daughters, Amanda Ann Morgan (fiancé, Chad Triplett) and Melissa Suzanne Noles (Todd) of Grand Rivers; sister, Linda Jean Hamilton of Louisville; brothers, Larry Wayne Polston of Burr Oaks, Michigan, and Joe Polston, III of Louisville; mother, Margaret Lucille Polston of Louisville; and grandchildren, Aiden Morgan, Phoebe Noles, Isabella O’Brian, Phaedra O’Brian, Lucas Noles, Spencer Noles, and Skylar Noles.
She was preceded in death by her father, Joe Polston, Jr.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Friendship Baptist Church in Smithland with Rev. C.C. Brasher to officiate. Burial will follow in Miller Cemetery.
Friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Friendship Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial contributions be made to Gideons International, PO Box 304, Salem, KY 42078.
Services are under the direction of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services in Salem.
Condolence may also be left online at boydfuneraldirectors.com.
