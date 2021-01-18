MAYFIELD — Dianne Adams McManus, 72, of Mayfield, passed away Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Baptist Health of Paducah.
She was a member of Unity Missionary Baptist Church and co-owner and operator of Carpet Plus.
McManus is survived by her husband, Larry McManus; two daughters, Shawntel Jones and Brandi (Barry) Hungerford, both of Mayfield; one brother, Jerry (Carol) Adams of Parkville, Missouri; one sister, Vicki (Glen) Toon of Mayfield; five grandchildren, Silke Bryan, Kane Jones, Kennedy Jones, Noah Hungerford and Isaac Hungerford; and one great-grandchild, Lilyana Jerawski.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Gene and Hilton Adams, and her parents, Boyd and Elsie Hixon Adams.
A funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at the Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield. Bro. James Martin and Bro. Larry Frazier will officiate. Interment will follow in the Rozzell Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at the funeral home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.