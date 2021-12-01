WINGO — Dianna McKinney, 67, of Wingo, died at 12:08 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center of Mayfield.
She was of the Baptist faith, and a homemaker.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Richard Elton McKinney, of Wingo; her son, Frankie McKinney, of Wingo; her daughter Kim Wade, of Union City, Tennessee; three grandchildren, Kyle (Shania) McKinney, Daniel McKinney, and Tyler Wade; one great-grandchild, Deacon McKinney.
She was preceded in death by one sister and three brothers. Her parents were Marvin and Audrey Young Alexander.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield with Frankie McKinney, Daniel McKinney, and Kyle McKinney officiating.
Burial will follow in the Maplewood Cemetery. Friends may call from Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at the Brown Funeral Home of Mayfield.
