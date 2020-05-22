MAYFIELD — DiAnna “Nana” King, 61, of Mayfield, died on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at her home.
She was a member of Chief Cornerstone Baptist Church and a homemaker.
Mrs. King is survived by her husband of 42 years, Barry King.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Glenna Wilson Cashion; a brother; and her grandmother, Pauline Wilson.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield. The Rev. Keith Allred will officiate. Interment will follow at Arlington Cemetery.
Byrn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
