Diane Squallace passed away at her home on Oct. 3, 2021. She was born in Paducah to Noble and Modena Freeman.
She is survived by a daughter, Jody; a sister, Martha Player; a nephew, Damon Player (Teresa); a niece, Kathie Wankett (Tony); and several nieces and nephews, and several cousins.
She graduated from Murray State and SUNY Oswego. She taught English for many years and finished her career as a helping teacher for the Liverpool Central School District. She retired and moved from New York back to Paducah with her husband Joseph.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; and her parents; three brothers; several aunts; uncles; and her grandparents.
There will be a visitation at Keeling & Goodman Funeral Home from 3 — 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, and from 9 — 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021.
A funeral mass service will be at 11 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church Thursday Oct. 7, 2021, followed by burial at Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send a contribution to St. Francis de Sales Church in her memory.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.