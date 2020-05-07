Diane Karnages, 80, of Paducah, formerly of Granite City, Illinois, died on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
She was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church and worked as a bookkeeper for her family business, Tarlas Food Company.
She is survived by a daughter, Amy Garrett of Paducah; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two brothers. Her parents were James and Dorothy (Pana) Tarlas.
Arrangements will be private. Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 5645 Blandville Road, Paducah, KY 42001; or St. Mary School System, 1243 Elmdale Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
You may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Visit www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.