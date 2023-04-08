On Monday, April 3, 2023, God called 65-year-old Metropolis native Diane “DiDi” Croach home.
Funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church with Michael Christopher Mujule officiating. Burial will follow in the Metropolis Memorial Gardens.
Diane attended St. Rose Parish School and JAMP school at Olmsted. She worked at the Metropolis Rest Area with the MAP Training Center. Diane was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church.
She was active in sports, especially basketball and was an avid Cardinals baseball fan. Her obvious love of ballroom dancing was displayed through her many showcase performances.
Diane was a very social person who loved all children, friends and animals. She had a very loving, generous and kind soul. Diane donated to several charitable organizations; in particular, the St. Joseph’s Indian School and St. Jude’s. She was known by everyone for her gorgeous long hair, blue eyes and contagious smile and is going to be deeply missed.
Diane is survived by her siblings, Jon Croach (Rochelle), Gisele Burnett (Jerry), Nicole Stegman (Galen), Michele Milson (Gerry), Daniele Johnson (Jack), and Ninette Amtmann; and several nieces and nephews.
Diane was preceded in death by her parents, Roll M. and Georgette (Godmaire) Croach; sister, Renee Ann Lang; nephew, Justin Croach; and great-great-niece, Amelia Corley.
Visitation will be held on Monday, April 10, 2023 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made in Diane’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 315 E. 3rd St., Metropolis, IL 62960.
