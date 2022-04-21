CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Diane Blythe Bowland, 77, a resident of Clarksville, died on April 14, 2022. She was born on Nov. 3, 1944, to William Elston and Hannalee Almon Blythe.
She was a resident of Jubilee House and an active member of First Presbyterian Church in Clarksville for many years, where she sang in the choir. She enjoyed playing the piano, Bible study and traveling. She was an avid reader and active YMCA member. In her work life, Diane was a physical therapist who worked with children with disabilities at Fort Campbell. She was a graduate of North High School (Class of 1962), in Evansville, Indiana, and she attended the University of Indiana, from which she graduated with honors.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Daivd Blythe. She is survived by her husband, James (J.T.) Bowland; sons, Darren (Tara), Wyatt, and Brandon (Janie) Busbee; three grandchildren, Greer, Oliver, and Britain Busbee; step-children, Sharon (Joyce) Bowland, Michael (Kathy) Bowland, and Tracy DeFreitas; and brother, Bruce (Becky) Blythe.
In lieu of flowers please make contributions to First Presbyterian Church, Clarksville.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. May 14, 2022, at the First Presbyterian Church in Clarksville. There will be a luncheon will be held from 12:30 p.m. -1:45 p.m. prior to the memorial service.
Please visit Diane’s tribute wall at www.tennesseecremation.com and share a memory with the family.
