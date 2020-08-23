Diane “Hunt” Abanatha, 58, of Paducah, died on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at her home.
She was a retired waitress.
Surviving is one sister, Denise McClure of Paducah; one brother, Dennis Hunt of Paducah; one aunt; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, James Lloyd Hunt; and her mother, Margaret Louise Stewart.
She will be cremated, and no services are scheduled at this time.
Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to the McCracken County Humane Society, 4000 Coleman Road, Paducah, KY 42001.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
