METROPOLIS, Ill. — Diana Lynn Simerly, 63, of Metropolis, formerly of Ypsilanti, Michigan passed away at 10:35 a.m. Friday, August 14, 2020, at Metropolis Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home with Wendell Bradley officiating.
Diana is survived by her mother, Joyce Lorraine O’Neill of Addison; sons, Jeffrey Turner of Joppa, Russell Turner of Paducah, Kentucky; five grandchildren; a great-grandchild; sisters, Debra Stanko and Patricia Bock; brother, Douglas Dostica; and many nieces and nephews.
Diana was preceded in death by her father, Leroy Thomas Dostica; and stepfather, John O’Neill.
Friends may call on Thursday, August 20, 2020, from noon to 1 p.m. at the Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.