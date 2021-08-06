MURRAY — Diana L. Irby, 85, of Murray, died at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield.
She is survived by a son, Jimmy D. Irby; a daughter, Patti Sweatman; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Irby; a great-grandchild; and six siblings. Her parents were George and Minnie Denham Freese.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with= Brett Miles officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens.
Friends may call from 4-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
