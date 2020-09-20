Diana Elizabeth Roberts, 75, of Paducah, passed away at 12 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 at Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
Mrs. Roberts was a head cook for Life Care Nursing Home, a member of Church of Living God CWFF, Order of Kentucky Colone, and Order of Eastern Stars.
She is survived by her son, Brian Christopher Roberts of Unionville, Illinois; three daughters, Marvle Danine Roberts Robinson (Derek Overton Sr.) of Paducah; Sabrina Kay Roberts Ramey (Jamey) of Palmyra, Tennessee; and Theaudrey Elizabeth Roberts of Paducah; two sisters, Ella Louise Whiteside of Houston, Texas; Lorine Young of Paducah; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Theauthor Roberts; son, Theauthor Roberts II; father, Russell Williams; mother, Florine Williams; three brothers, Owen Cecil Williams, Gus Thomas Williams and Marshall F. Williams; and sister, Fannie Francis Barnette.
Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 at Hughes Funeral Home in Paducah with Donna Hawkins and Eli Nawatha Murrell officiating.
Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle online at www.hughesfuneral.com. Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
