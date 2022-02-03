Diamond D. Tyler, 52, of Paducah, died at 2:02 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
He was employed as a laborer at Millwork Products in Paducah. He was a member of Temple of Faith.
Preceding him in death by his father, John Tyler Sr.
He is survived by; his wife, Heather Tyler; two sons, Isaac Phillips and Derek Wright; two daughters, Jazmyn Phillips, Shaelyn Tyler; his mother, Mary McGee all of Paducah; six grandchildren; one brother, John Tyler, Jr.; and one sister, Angela Tyler both of Paducah; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services are scheduled for noon Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Pettus Rowland Funeral Home with Rev. Joe Warren officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Friends may call on Saturday at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour.
All in attendance are required to wear a mask.
You may light candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
Pettus Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
