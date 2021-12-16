MAYFIELD —- Devin Corey Burton, 21 of Mayfield, passed away 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at MCP Candle Factory. Devin was working at MCP Candle Factory for the past few months, but he was previously employed with McDonalds.
He is survived by his parents, Denise and Allen Cunningham, of Wingo; two brothers, Auston and Dakota Burton, both of Mayfield; grandfather, James Kenneth Burton, of Murray; Grandmother, Sherri Pierceall, of Lexington and great-grandmother, Wilma Hicks, of Murray.
He is preceded in death by his great-grandfather, Odell Hicks and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral Services for Devin will be held 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield with Rev. Chad Lamb officiating. Visitation will be held after noon on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.