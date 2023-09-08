Devin Hatfield, 30, of Paducah, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in Grand Rivers. Devin was a member of Second Baptist Church in Smithland, and a graduate of Livingston County High School. Devin was self-employed as a laborer. He loved sports, especially University of Kentucky basketball and football. Devin was a happy person, always with a smile, and could light up the room when he entered. He loved family and spending quality time with his children. Devin struggled with cardiac issues throughout his life, however, he entered each day with a positive outlook and brought joy to all around him.
Survivors include his fiancé, Summer Holloman; one daughter, Rosamay Banks; one son, Jaxson Hatfield; his mother, Carrie Henson and her husband, Chris Henson of Paducah; father, Nick Hatfield of Grand Rivers; three sisters, Tiffany (Jeremy) Scott, Benton, Lauren Hatfield, Paducah, and Kelsee Henson, Elizabethtown; grandparents, Rudy and Mary Hobbs, Nick and Jackie Hatfield Sr., Roy and Margaret Duncan; several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
