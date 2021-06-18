Derrick Pool, 35, of Paducah, passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021.
Sergeant First Class Derrick Pool was born in Paducah, on Nov. 26, 1985. He served 15 years with the Kentucky Army National Guard and had been serving as the Readiness NCO for the 438th Military Police Company out of Murray. Derrick was a Veteran of the Iraq war. SFC Pool’s Military awards and decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, two Army Achievement Medals, National Defense Service Medal, Iraq Companion Medal, Kentucky Distinguished Service Medal, Kentucky Merit Ribbon, Kentucky Commendation Ribbon, Air Assault Badge, and Expert Marksmanship Badge. SFC Pool held the following Military Occupational Specialties- Military Police Officer, Automated Logistics Specialist, and Unit Supply Specialist. He was also a Master Resilience Trainer, Master Fitness Trainer, Senior Gunner, and Battler Staff NCO.
His greatest love was for his family. Derrick was the rock and best friend to his wife Stephanie Kaufman Pool. His children Nolan (8) and Arabella (3) were his greatest fulfillments. He was a loving and adoring father who was active in their lives and in their interests and helped coach his son’s baseball team.
Derrick was a God-fearing man that always said the quiet woods was his sanctuary. He was an avid outdoorsman and especially passionate about hunting and shooting. Derrick loved to share that passion with his children and friends.
Derrick was a dedicated, meticulous, and competitive leader. He was a hard worker who gave all of his effort to all he did. He will be remembered by those he loved for his good heart, his caring nature, and his desire to put everyone ahead of himself.
Derrick is survived by his wife, Stephanie Kaufman Pool; his son, Nolan Pool; his daughter, Arabella Pool; his father, David Pool; his mother, Benita Benton Reed (Jimmy) of Mayfield; one sister Venita Brooks (Brad) of Benton; his father and mother-in-law, Tony and Tammy Kaufman of Paducah; his grandmother, Dotty Gilreath (Ken) of Nashville, Tennessee; his grandfather, Del Benton (Cindy) of Dixon; two brothers-in-law, Brandon Kaufman (Kelli) and Taylor Kaufman (Tanner) both of Paducah; two nieces and two nephews; his grandmother-in-law, Mae Dell Reed of Mayfield; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bobby and Ruth Pool and Rebecca Kirkland.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Heartland Church with Rev. Stan Reid and Rev. Bob Martin officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Heartland Church.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com and send a “Hug from Home” balloon message.
