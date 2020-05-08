Derrick Martin

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Derrick Lea’ed Martin, 51, of Eau Claire, formerly of Brookport, Illinois, died at 11:06 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Martin was of the Baptist faith. He was previously employed at Indian Head Food Service in Eau Claire as a computer programmer. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, where he served as an air traffic controller.
He is survived by two daughters, Brianna Martin of Germany and Olivia Martin of Eau Claire; a son, Issiah Martin of Eau Claire; his parents, Edgar Martin Jr. and Linda Martin, both of Brookport; a brother, Kavien Martin of Rancho Cucamonga, California; two sisters, Nickkey Martin-Porter of Tucson, Arizona, and Courtney Martin of Nashville, Tennessee; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be private.
Pettus Rowland Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements. You may light a candle or leave expressions of sympathy online at pettusrowlandfh.com.
