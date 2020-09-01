MARION — Denver Ray Smith, 68, of Marion, died August 30, 2020, at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
He was a member of Heartland Baptist Church. Survivors include his sons, Denver (Gina) Smith and Matt (Jana) Smith both of Paducah; grandchildren, Alyssa Smith and fiance Austin Drake, and Tessa, Jenna, and Aaron Smith all of Paducah; great-grandchild, Bentlee Drake of Paducah; brothers, Ronnie (Kaye) Glore, Bill (Judi) Smith and Bennett (Sharon) Smith all of Marion; and sisters, Sue (Dennis) Barnes of Salem, and Grace (Jimmy) Holman of Marion.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Aaron and Ocie Smith; brothers, Charles, Eddie, and D.L. Glore; sister, Dora Mae Belt; and nephew, Eugene Glore.
Services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Gilbert Funeral Home in Marion, with interment in Union Cemetery.
The family will receive visitors from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
