BOAZ — Denny Oglesby, 73, of Boaz, died at 12:34 a.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
Mr. Oglesby was a member of Lone Oak First Baptist Church. He was a retired purchasing manager at Bunzl Inc.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Elaine “Snookie” Wilson Oglesby; two daughters, Kristi Oglesby of Holly Springs, North Carolina, and Lindsay Alexander of Montevallo, Alabama; a sister, Modene Davis of Kevil; four grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two sisters. His parents were R.B. Oglesby and Mary Eva Lemmons Oglesby.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with the Revs. Jeff Wallace and Bob Martin officiating. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the service hour Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expression of sympathy may be made to the Lone Oak First Baptist Church Building Fund, 3601 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42001; or Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1727 Washington St., Paducah, KY 42003.
You can send a message to the family and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
