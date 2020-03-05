BENTON — Dennis West, 55, of Benton, died Monday, March 2, 2020, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
He is survived by two sons, Daniel West of Kevil and Cory West of Benton; his father, Beau West; two brothers, Michael Hartsgrove of Spokane, Washington, and Boyce West of Paducah; a sister, Veronica Richmond of Florida; and 14 grandchildren.
Friends may call from 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at Lindsey Funeral Home. Memorial services to follow at 7 p.m. with Dennis Lawrence officiating. Private burial to be at later date.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
