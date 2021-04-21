BENTON — Dennis Weber Smith, 73, of Benton, died on Monday, April 19, 2021, at Oakview Manor Healthcare Center in Calvert City.
He was a retired equipment operator for Texas Gas Company and was a member of McKendree United Methodist Church in Graves County.
Surviving are a sister, Denise Speight of Alamo, Tennessee; two nephews; and a host of family and friends.
His parents were Veldon Winfrey “Pelly” Smith and Ellen (Weber) Smith.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in the chapel of Collier Funeral Home with the Rev. Richard Dowdy officiating. Interment will follow the service in the McKendree Cemetery at Clear Springs.
Friends may call from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.