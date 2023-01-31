CALVERT CITY — Dennis Patrick McHugh, 66, of Calvert City, died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
Born Tuesday, Dec. 25, 1956, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late John Vincent McHugh and the late Fran M. (Scatena) Dowell.
He retired as an engineer where he was a designer. He was an avid pool player and a member of the APA and was also a Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He was a member of St. Matthew by the Lake Lutheran Church.
He is survived by his wife, Marti (Cook) McHugh of Calvert City; sons, Bryan McHugh wife Jill of Lexington, Matt McHugh wife Carly of Gilbertsville, Nick McHugh wife Laura of Gilbertsville; sister, Terri Walston of Calvert City; and grandchildren, Ayden Willoughby, Kenzi Willoughby and Ada McHugh.
A Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at St. Matthew by the Lake Lutheran Church, located at 3966 US HWY 641 N Benton, KY 42025, with the Rev. Colleen Winkler officiating.
Interment will follow in Calvert City Cemetery, Calvert City, KY.
The family will receive friends from 4 — 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Collier Funeral Home in Benton
There will be additional visitation from 10 — 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 1, 2023.
