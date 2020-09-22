Dennis Neal, 75, of Paducah, passed away Sunday September 20, 2020, at his home.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Judy Neal of Paducah, three sons, Danny (Lisa) Neal of Paducah, Tony (Erica) Neal of Paducah, and Brad (Gina) Neal of Benton, one sister, Rilda Faircloth of Gaston, Indiana; four grandchildren, Stephane Felker, Brittany Neal, Daniel Neal, Ashley Neal; one step-grandson, Josh Rogers; two great-grandchildren, Milo Felker and Ollie Felker.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ishmael and Shellie Neal.
Visitation will be 5 — 8 p.m. Tuesday September 22, 2020, at Lindsey Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday September 23, 2020, at Lindsey Funeral Home with Johnny Carnes officiating. Interment to follow at Palestine Cemetery.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
