GRAND RIVERS — Dennis Morris Seltsam of Grand Rivers passed away March 10, 2022, at the age of 72.
He was the son of the late Jean Lankford Seltsam and Francis Morris Seltsam. Survived by his dedicated wife of 30 years, Debbie Hinton Seltsam; a sister, Jean Charlotte (Kenneth) Wise; nephew, Kendal Morris (Amy) Wise; niece Kendra Jean (John) Helm; great nieces, Molly K. Wise and Kennedy J. Helm; and great nephews Colin W. Wise and Nash L. Helm all from Danville.
Dennis was born and raised in Boyle County and graduated from Murray State University where he was a member of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity and remained close friends with several fraternity brothers. He was employed by the Commonwealth of Kentucky as a field representative for the Division of Conversation for 24 years covering many counties in Western Kentucky. After retirement from the state, he was self-employed with his company, 4 Rivers Yacht Services until his health prevented him from working.
Dennis loved nature and was an adventurous person. He was an eagle scout, served time in the National Guard, became an air pilot, auctioneer, captain for boat deliveries and a wildlife hunting guide. He was an avid wildlife hunter, fisherman and enjoyed sailing on Kentucky Lake. Dennis and Debbie enjoyed traveling and after retirement lived part-time in Costa Rica.
Funeral arrangements by Collier Funeral Home of Benton.
Donations can be made to Kentucky Association of Conversation District, The George Crafton Scholarship, P O Box 4027, Frankfort, KY 40604; or Alpha Tau Omega Scholarship Fund at Murray State University; c/o MSU Foundation Office of Development, 200 Heritage Hall, Murray, KY 42071.
There will be a memorial service at a later date.
