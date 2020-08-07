KEVIL — Dennis J. Lamb, 62, died on Wednesday morning, August 5, 2020 at Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Center in Paducah.
Dennis was a member of Heartland Worship Center. He was employed for 46 years as a meat cutter.
Retired from Sams as manager of Meat Department.
He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Dawn Marie Riepe Lamb of Kevil; his mother, Barbara Worley of Kevil. His step-mother Mary Lamb of West Plain. Three daughters, Heather Guldmun of Murray, Holly Crabtree of Kevil, Bianca Marie (Joe) Gruber of Paducah. Two brothers, Douglas Lamb of Paducah, and Steve Worley ( Rachel) of Kevil. Six sisters, Diana Kitchens (Randy) of Salem, Janie Worley of Kevil,Linda Thompson (Brian) of Rockford, Robin Worley of St. Louis, Terri Ball (David) of West Plains and Jenneane Palczewski (Bob) of Bloomingdale. Five grandchildren, Mark Faughn, Kayleigh Crabtree, Aubrey Crabtree, Emmy Lou Crabtree and Will Crabtree.
Dennis was preceded in death by his father, Homer Lamb.
Visitation will be Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 11 a.m. until funeral time at 1 p.m. at Morrow Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Wes Morehead.
Interment will follow at Spring Bayou Cemetery. Messages of condolence may be sent to morrowfuneral chapel.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.