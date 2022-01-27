LEDBETTER — Dennis Haney, 68, of Ledbetter passed away Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at Lourdes Hospice in Paducah, after a short illness. He was born on June 22, 1953, in Princeton, to parents, James and Lillian Haney. He was a 1971 graduate of Crittenden County High School. He retired from Kentucky State Penitentiary in 2010. His loved spending time with his family, especially his six grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Linda Haney, Ledbetter; daughters, Amy Haney and Kathy Grindle (Scott), Ledbetter; grandchildren, Michael Haney (Ashley), Nicholasville, Ethan and Evan Cornwell, Kaleb, Liam and Sarah Grindle, all of Ledbetter; brother, James Haney, Madisonville.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Alan Thornburg and David Haney.
Services will be held at Gilbert Funeral Home in Marion at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. Burial will be in Frances Cemetery. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m. at Gilbert Funeral Home.
