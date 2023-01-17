GILBERTSVILLE — Dennis George Dreyer, 81, of Gilbertsville, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at his residence.
Dennis was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on Dec. 5, 1941, to the late George H. Dreyer and Irma K. Franklin Dreyer. Before retiring, he worked as a metallurgical engineer at Special Metals Inc where he was the plant technical director.
Dennis had a passion and talent for photography. He was a member of the Marshall County Photography Club having been the past-president as well as a member of the Paducah Photography Club. He organized annual photo derbies between the two clubs as well as being very active at the Paducah School of Art & Design where he was not only a photography student but also organized & taught digital photography. He was an avid gardener, specifically long-bearded irises. He has multiple gardens with a large collection of irises, many of which he hybridized himself through the years. He was a member of the National Tall Bearded Iris Board. Dennis also loved to travel worldwide and was always planning a new adventure that usually involved his photography & gardens (usually Iris gardens).
Dennis graduated from Affton High School in Affton (St. Louis), Missouri. He attended college at University of Missouri — Science and Technology (Missouri School of Mines) in Rolla, Missouri. He graduated in 1965 with a masters in Metallurgical Engineering.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Jeffre Butcher Dreyer; daughter, Dr. Kristi Leigh Dreyer (John Warren Wright IV) of Columbus, Mississippi; son, Dennis Scott Dreyer (Tracie Dreyer-Hanes) of Lexington; one sister, Dianne Rodenmeyer of Farmington, Missouri; and five grandchildren, Samantha Nikole Dreyer, Margret LeCler Dreyer-Schumert, Alexander Charles Dreyer-Schumert, Elijah Kendric Dreyer and Gavin Scott Dreyer.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Marshall County Humane Society, 6301 US HWY 68 E, Benton, KY 42025.
There are no services scheduled.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton in charge of arrangements.
