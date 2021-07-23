Dennis Gene Miller, 71, of Paducah, passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Providence Pointe Healthcare.
Dennis was born in Wichita, Kansas, on Dec. 14, 1949, to Fraylon Miller and Lena Bernice Henderson. He worked as a flight test instrumentation engineer for Cessna Aircraft Company. Dennis was a member of the First Baptist Church of Paducah. He was an avid sports fan and played softball, golf and basketball. Dennis dedicated his free time to genealogy research. He had a passion for education and loved going back to school to broaden his knowledge. Dennis enjoyed writing and published a book on the Oregon Trail.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia “Kay” Sheppard Miller; two daughters, Sarah Redfern of Seattle, Washington, and Victoria Clark (Nate) of Wichita, Kansas; one son, Kevin Miller (Stacy) of San Diego, California; one sister, Wanda Critzer (Gary) of Dodge City, Kansas; one brother, James Miller (Bobbi) of Florida; five grandchildren, Mary Miller (Mel), Gabriel Miller, Eli Miller, Skylar Clark and Kodi Clark; and one great-grandchild, Ripley Bronson.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Fraylon Miller and Lena Bernice Henderson.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, July 26, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Tommy Tucker officiating.
A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations made in memory of Dennis Miller to the Paducah Senior Center, 1400 HC Mathis Dr, Paducah, KY 42001; or Friends of McCracken County Library, 555 Washington St, Paducah, KY 42003.
