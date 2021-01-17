SHALIMAR, Fla. — Dennis (Denny) Owen LaMonte, age 70, formerly of Paducah, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at home in Shalimar, after a brave battle with cancer.
Dennis was born in Farmer City, Illinois, to Virdon (Archie) and LouElla LaMonte on May 25, 1950. He graduated from Moore High School, in Farmer City, with the Class of 1968 and joined the United States Navy. He married Brenda Sue (Smith) on July 10, 1970, in Monticello, Illinois. He was a veteran of Vietnam and served in the Navy, Navy Reserves, Air National Guard, and United States Air Force with a total of 32 years of service. He retired from the Air Force at Hurlburt Field, FL in 2000 and went on to a successful career as a Training Manager and Safety Educator, and Rescue Squad Volunteer with McCracken County Rescue Squad (Paducah, Kentucky) where he attained the rank of Captain.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Brenda; daughters, Barbara (Jeff) Jackson, Christina LaMonte, and Cherie (Richard) Muhlhauser; sisters, Delores (Edward) Stillwell and Diane (James) VanEtta: seven grandchildren, and two great- grandchildren. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Archie and LouElla, his older brother Darrell, and nephew Ron Stillwell.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be given to The Gary Sinise Foundation, in honor of Dennis’ long military career.
The family of Dennis wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville Tennessee, Lourdes Hospice, Paducah, Kentucky, and Emerald Coast Hospice, Fort Walton Beach, Florida.
Services will be held at a later date.
