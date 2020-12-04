BARDWELL — Dennis Smith Clark, 91, of Bardwell, died on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Countryside Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation.
He was a member of Zoar Missionary Baptist Church.
Mr. Clark is survived by two daughters, Denise DeJarnatt and Melissa Green, both of Bardwell; a sister, Mildred Hendon of Lone Oak; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Sue Stevens Clark; a son, Phillip D. Clark; and a sister. His parents were Robert and Alva Smith Clark.
Services will be private. Burial will take place at Zoar Church Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Zoar Church Cemetery, c/o James Presson, 1093 State Route 1628, Bardwell, KY 42023.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell is in charge of arrangements. You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
