BENTON — Dennis Wayne Caruso, 61, of Benton, died on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville.
He was retired from Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park, where he worked as grounds foreman.
Surviving are brother, Darrell Caruso of Benton; a sister, Julie Warren of Sharpe; and several nephews and nieces.
His parents were Charles and Betty (Allen) Caruso.
Interment will be held in Marshall County Memory Gardens.
All services will be private and handled by Collier Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be given at www.collierfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.