CLINTON — Denise Carter McWhorter, 62, of Clinton, passed away Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah. She was a member of the St. Charles Catholic Church and a bookkeeper since 1979 at ABC Bookkeeping.
She is survived by her husband 43 years, Joe McWhorter, of Clinton; daughter, Jamie (Brandon) Terry, of Clinton; two grandsons, Derek and Jared Terry, both of Clinton; eight sisters, Fran McCeachern, Regina Kiser, Paula Sue Goodman, Betty Gutschmidt, Clara Leneave, Patty Hagan and twins, Annette Baumgartner and Janette Stahr; four brothers, Herb Carter, Melvin Carter, Glen Carter and Raymond Carter.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Herbert Paul and Elnora Frances Toon Carter; and brother, Glynn Carter.
Funeral Mass will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at the St. Charles Catholic Church with Crispin Oneko officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Denis Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 — 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at the Brown Funeral Home in Clinton.
Memorial Donations may be made to Hickman County Ambulance Services, P.O. Box 83, Clinton, KY 42031.
