Denice Croft Goode left this earthly realm at 2:56 a.m. Tuesday, April 21, 2020, and went to be with her Lord and Savior. She loved God and cared deeply for her family and friends. She was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friends. Denice spent most of her life serving God and others both in her personal and professional life. Many people considered her their surrogate mother and grandmother. She was affectionately known by many as “Momma Niecie” or “Mimi”.
Her professional life was spent in several management positions. She retired from retail as the General Manager of Women’s clothing store, Talbots. Denice spent most of her life experiences between Kentucky and Tucson, AZ which develop her desire for adventure and travel. She loved “All” things outdoors, from sky diving to hiking, animals, wildflowers, sunsets, fishing, and boating. She also loved capturing these moments in time with photography. Her most precious adventures was cooking for her family and friends and teaching grandchildren to cook. She loved to spend time with family and friends making precious memories. She was fun to be with and at times mischievous.
Throughout her life, she has shown so many examples of determination, resilience, and perseverance, but mostly love and hope.
Survivors include her husband of 15 years, Rickie Goode, and their beloved family dog, Sheldon; four sons, Denver (Gina) Smith, Matt (Jana) Smith, Dustin Goode all of Paducah and Eliot (Jessica) Goode of Richmond Hill, Georgia; three sisters, Randa (Roger) Simpson, Marion, ShaRion Pheral, Salem, and Linda Redman, Vine Grove; one half-brother, Ronnie (Johnnie) Croft, Draffenville; niece, Tracy Beeson, Louisville; special niece and nephew that were like her own children, Angela and Brad Richards of Fancy Farm; many other loving nieces and nephews; nine grandchildren, Alyssa (Austin Drake) Smith, Maddie Goode, Lauren Goode, Tessa Smith, Jenna Smith and Aaron Smith all of Paducah, Savannah Goode and Carson Goode, Richmond Hill, Georgia; one great-grandson, Bentlee Drake, Paducah.
Preceding in death were her parents, Lloyd Randolph Croft and Opal Lee Armstrong Croft both of Lola.
Private services will be held with Rev. Jamie Coomer officiating with to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. A public memorial service will be held at a later date, service time and date will be posted on all media outlets at that time.
Expression of sympathy may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 1900 Richmond Road, Lexington, KY 40502.
Arrangements made by the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
During this difficult time of private services, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to share a hug, leave a message for the family, or light a candle.
