KUTTAWA — Delsie Teague, 95, of Kuttawa, died Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
She was a member of Kuttawa First Baptist Church.
She is survived by her son, James Teague of Kuttawa; two sisters, Mary Long of Brookport, Illinois, Betty Lynch of Chicago, Illinois; one brother, Caroll McDaniel, Marion;
two grandchildren, five great-grandchildren
and four great-
great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Teague; and four brothers. Her parents were Elmer and Eula Clay Kennis McDaniel.
Friends may call Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lakeland Funeral Home, Eddyville.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at the funeral home with Bro. Carl Nelson officiating. Burial will follow at Kuttawa Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Kuttawa First Baptist Church Building Fund, 316 Walnut Drive, Kuttawa, KY or Kuttawa Fire Department, P.O. Box 400, Kuttawa, KY 42055.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.lakelandchapel.com. All Hugs need to be received by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.
You may light a candle or leave a message with the family at www.lakelandchapel.com.
