GRAND RIVERS — Delorise June Fulks Ramey, 87, of Grand Rivers, passed away peacefully, at 11 p.m. Friday, December 4, 2020, at Southgate Nursing and Rehab Center in Metropolis, Illinois. Delorise was a member of Grand Rivers Pisgah United Methodist Church. Delorise taught Sunday School for the children for many years. She was a member of the Eastern Star. Delorise was a 1950 graduate of Lyon County High School. She was a proud native of the Land Between the Rivers and long time treasurer of the Lee Dodd Cemetery. Delorise loved her family and being able to use her recipes to cook for them.
Survivors include one daughter, Brenda (Terry) Culver of Leander, Texas; one son, Wayne (Karen) Ramey of Paducah; one sister, Linda (Rudy) Fox of Grand Rivers; one brother, Charles Glen (Mary) Fulks of Grand Rivers; five grandchildren, Christopher Ramey, Ryan Ramey, Kyle (Heather) Ramey, Laura Culver (Michael) Donnan and David (Kate) Culver; five great-grand children, Jessica Ramey, Gunner Ramey, Palmer Ramey, Olivia Ramey and Cora Culver; several nieces and nephews.
Preceding in death were her husband, Willie H. “Bill” Ramey; parents, Finis W. and Elsie Orr Fulks; two infant sons, Steven Ray Ramey and Bobby Neal Ramey; one sister, Rosa Mae Blane.
Graveside services will be held at the Lee Dodd Cemetery in Lyon County with Rev. Brian Small officiating. There will be no public visitation.
Expression of sympathy may be made to the Lee Dodd Cemetery Fund in care of: Wayne Ramey, 3254 Monroe Street, Paducah, KY 42001.
Arrangements made by Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
You may light a candle or leave a message of sympathy at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.