BENTON — Delores Ann Sirls, 79, of Symsonia, died on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Lake Way Nursing & Rehabilitation in Benton.
She worked as a social worker for the Spouse Abuse Center and was a member of Lone Oak First Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Eddie Sirls of Symsonia; a son, Ricky Sirls of Paducah; a daughter, Donna Rosin of Symsonia; a brother, Jerry Greene of Paducah; and a granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wallace Greene and the late Dorothy (Brown) Greene; a daughter, Debra Sirls Bryant; and a sister.
Services will be private with burial in the Dixon Cemetery.
