GALLATIN, Tenn. — Delores Mason, of Gallatin, passed away peacefully on June 26, 2021, and entered into the presence of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and reunited with her loved ones in heaven. She was born on Sept. 8, 1943, in Pontotoc, Mississippi, and grew up in the Hurricane community outside of Pontotoc.
She married Melton Mason, Jr. on Dec. 18, 1960. They shared 57 years together in marriage and partnered in ministry and raising five children. Delores was blessed to have 14 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
Delores graduated from Hurricane High School and attended the University of Tennessee at Martin. She was a devoted wife and loving mother to five children. Her greatest joy came from her family. Delores enjoyed fellowship with her brothers and sisters in Christ, gardening, hummingbirds, singing in the church choir, teaching Sunday school classes, playing the piano, cooking for friends and family and wiping out a mean sudoku or crossword puzzle. Delores enjoyed sewing especially when her children were younger and she would often make matching Sunday dresses for church for her four daughters. The children could always expect Crisco to be smeared on their nose on the day of their birthday and she encouraged her girls to sing together in church while she played the piano. She enjoyed her work as a beautician, church secretary and medical office assistant for over 40 years and was a member at Bellview Baptist Church in Paducah, Kentucky.
Delores is survived by her son, Garry Mason (Marie) of Tupelo, Mississippi; her daughters, Belinda Wooten (Craig) of Paducah, Kentucky, Beverly Barnes (Doug) of Smithland, Kentucky, Bridget Shepherd (Jeff) of Gallatin, Bonita Cobb (Deron) of Richmond, Kentucky; her grandchildren, Jana Mason of Pensacola, Florida, Luke Mason of Tupelo, Mississippi, Rachel Eichberger of Louisville, Kentucky, Ruth Wooten of Cincinnati, Ohio, Steven Wooten of Louisville, Kentucky, Nathaniel Dean of Pontotoc, Mississippi, Neel Dean of Tupelo, Mississippi, Nicole Land of Smithville, Nicolas Dean of Cleveland, Mason Shepherd of Nashville, Anna Grace Shepherd of Gallatin, Joshua Cobb of Richmond, Kentucky, Joanna Slater of Richmond, Kentucky, and Joseph Cobb of Richmond, Kentucky; and her sister, Miriam Staten of Pontotoc, Mississippi.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Melton Mason Jr.; her brother, Jerry Russell; and her parents, Nellie Ruth Robbins and Herman “Lynson” Russell.
Visitation will be from 3-4 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021, and funeral services at 4 p.m. at Lindsey Funeral Home in Paducah, Kentucky. Interment to follow at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, 9320 Hopewell Rd., Boaz, Kentucky. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Bellview Baptist Church, 4875 Old Mayfield Road, Paducah, KY 42003. The family thanks you for your prayers and condolences.
“So we are always of good courage. We know that while we are at home in the body we are away from the Lord, for we walk by faith, not by sight. Yes, we are of good courage, and we would rather be away from the body and at home with the Lord.” 2 Corinthians 5:6-8.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
