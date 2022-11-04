Delois Ellen Christian Smith, 83, of Paducah, died Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah. She was born the daughter of the late Parker Christian and Ina Williams Christian. She loved her children and grandchildren and made many wonderful memories with each of them. She worked as a sitter for the elderly, and was of the Baptist faith.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at Keeling & Goodman Funeral Home in Paducah. Burial will follow in Maplelawn Park Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour. Keeling & Goodman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
