Delois Evelyn Davis (Lois), 89, of Paducah, passed away at 4:19 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at her home.
She was a member of Harrison Street Missionary Baptist Church.
She retired from the River Rouge Board of Education in River Rouge, Michigan, and was a retired beautician.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rube Davis Jr.; a daughter, Jacqueline Blake; five brothers and four sisters. Her parents were Stephen and Addie Jean Pleasant Coburn.
She is survived by her daughter, Vanessa D. Blake, of Paducah; two sons, Huey P. Blake Jr., Loganville, Georgia, Jerry A. Blake, Detroit, Michigan; four grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren; three sisters, Sarah Brown of Farmington Hills, Michigan, Geraldine Pitts of Pinson, Alabama, and Wilma Jean Bland of Memphis, Tennessee; several nieces, nephews, cousins.
Services are scheduled at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at Harrison Street Missionary Baptist with Rev. James L. Hudson officiating. Entombment will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Friends may also call at 10 — 11 a.m. at the church.
We ask that those attending to please wear masks.
You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.