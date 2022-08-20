Delmon Casey

Delmon E. Casey, 78, of Paducah, passed away at 8:40 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 at Baptist Health Paducah.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Mary Ann Byrd Casey; two daughters, Sherry Jones and husband Darrell, Cindy Casey, both of Paducah; one son, Randy Casey and wife, Susan of Mt. Vernon, Kentucky; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding in death was parents: Gerald Casey and Bessie Aldrich Casey; one sister; and one brother.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022 at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr with Rev. Jimmy Franks and Darrell Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be held Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 from 5-8 p.m. at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Masonic rites at 7 p.m.
Expression of sympathy made be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
