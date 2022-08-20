Delmon Casey

Delmon E. Casey, 78, of Paducah, passed away at 8:40 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 at Baptist Health Paducah.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Mary Ann Byrd Casey; two daughters, Sherry Jones and husband Darrell, Cindy Casey, both of Paducah; one son, Randy Casey and wife, Susan of Mt. Vernon, Kentucky; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law; and several nieces and nephews.

Service information

Aug 23
Funeral Ceremony
Tuesday, August 23, 2022
12:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Lone Oak
3745 Old US Hwy 45
Paducah, KY 42003
Aug 22
Visitation
Monday, August 22, 2022
4:00PM-7:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Lone Oak
3745 Old US Hwy 45
Paducah, KY 42003
