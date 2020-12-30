Delma Ree Brantley, 84, of Paducah, passed away on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Delma was a homemaker and member of Friendship Baptist Church. She had a special love for each of her family members.
Surviving is one daughter, Debbie (Morris) Alvey of Paducah; one brother, Mike (Sandy) Sullivant of Paducah; two granddaughters, Veronica (Brian) Mitchell of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee and Heather (Chris) Reid of Paducah; one grandson, Bryan (Robyn) Brantley of Reidland; seven grandchildren, Brittaney, Hannah, Sofii, Austin, Madison, Addy, and Canyon; and two great-great-grandchildren, Mallory and Emelene; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Junior Brantley; one son, Larry Brantley; one brother, Mickey Sullivant; one granddaughter, Monica (Michael) Cruce; and two great-grandsons, Joshua Cruce and Stephen Cruce.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Brook Hill Memorial Gardens with the Dr. Jason Browning officiating. Burial will follow.
Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to: That Others May Believe Ministry in care of Friendship Baptist Church at 146 South Friendship Rd. Paducah, KY 42003 or to the Gideons International.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
