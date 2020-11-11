LEDBETTER — Delma Miller, 80, of Ledbetter, died on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
He retired from Allied Signal (now Honeywell). After retirement, he operated D&M concessions at Tater Day and was a vendor at Paducah’s Downtown Farmers Market.
Mr. Miller is survived by his wife of 42 years, Minnie Edmonds Miller; a daughter, Cherie Bush of Metropolis, Illinois; three sons, Anthony Mille of Paducah, John Miller of Dongola, Illinois, and Brian Miller Metropolis; a stepdaughter, Teresa Rudd of Metropolis; a stepson, Allen Crouch of Noxapater, Mississippi; two brothers, Hyman Miller and Harold Miller; 14 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louie and Adren Miller.
Services will be at 1 p.m. today, November 11, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with the Rev. Brandt Lyon officiating. Entombment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation was Tuesday at the funeral home.
