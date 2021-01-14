MURRAY — Dellus Wade “J.J.” Scott, 66, of Murray, died at 4 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Hospice House.
He is survived by his wife, Cynthia Bennett Scott; a son, Wade Scott; a sister, Ernestine Hudson; a brother, Shannon Scott; a grandson, Carson Scott; and a stepdaughter, Tonya Williams.
He was also preceded in death by a brother. His parents were Clayton and Maxine Huntley Scott.
Friends may call from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be held.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: www.yorkfuneral
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.