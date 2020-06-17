Delene Elizabeth Crane Lawrence, 93, of Paducah, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at her residence.
Delene was born in McCracken County on December 7, 1926, to the late Bera and Maudie Hayden Crane. She will be remembered as being a leader of faith in her family and community by teaching everyone about love. Delene was a member of Lebanon United Methodist Church where she served as Sunday School Superintendent, Treasurer, Board Member, and served on various other committees. She was also a member of the United Methodist Women’s Group and was a charter member of the Hendron Homemakers. During her professional career, Delene worked as a seamstress at both clothing and drapery manufacturers.
Delene is survived by her three daughters, Sherry Casey, Rhonda (Karl) Neal and Lisa (Tommy) Moore, all of Paducah; one brother, Roscoe Crane of Indiana; seven grandchildren, Jeffery Scott Casey, Karla Renee (Tommy) Hodge, Kevin Wayne (Mary) Casey, Timothy Blake Casey, Elizabeth Rose (Tysen) Lindsey, Elicia Marie Moore and Ellison Lynn (Caleb) Norton; ten great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Jesse James Lawrence; one sister, Blanche Wilson; four brothers, Truman Crane, Bera Lee Crane, Robert “Tiny” Crane, and Bobby “Bidge” Crane; and her parents.
Funeral services for Delene will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. John Smithmier and Tommy Moore officiating. Burial will follow at Clarks River Cemetery in Symsonia.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020, from 5 -8 p.m. at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Delene Lawrence to Lourdes Hospice: PO Box 7100, Paducah, KY 42002 or the Lebanon United Methodist Church: 4620 At Massa Drive, Paducah, KY 42003.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID restrictions. This includes a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
