Delbra “Debbie” Keyser, 64, of Paducah, died on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at her residence.
She was a retired chiropractor from Wolff Chiropractic Center and a registered respiratory therapist in Hixson, Tennessee. She was of the Methodist faith.
Survivors include a sister, Jacqualyn Shryock of Bowling Green; a stepsister, Jaymie Simmons of Lakeland, Florida; her stepmother, Nancy Myrick of Lakeland; a stepbrother, Jim Albritton; and six nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Keyser; her parents, Jack D. Myrick Jr. and Rosie Lee Martin-Myrick; and a brother.
She will be cremated per her wishes and no services are scheduled at this time.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
