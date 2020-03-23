Delbra “Debbie” Keyser, 64, of Paducah passed away at 6:25 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020. at her residence with her family by her side.
Mrs. Keyser was a retired chiropractor from Wolff Chiropractic Center and a registered respiratory therapist in Hixson, Tennessee. She was of the Methodist faith. She loved life and was very adventurous.
Surviving is one sister, Jacqualyn (Tony) Shryock of Bowling Green; her stepsister, Jaymie Simmons of Lakeland, Florida; her stepmother, Nancy Myrick of Lakeland, Florida; one stepbrother, Jim Albritton; six nephews, Bryan Myrick of Paducah, Chase (Robyn) Shryock, Cameron Shryock and Cathan Shryock all of Bowling Green, Blake Noles and Brady Noles both of Paducah; and four lifelong friends, Joyce Stewart of Knoxville, Tennessee, Diane Hill of Chattanooga, Tennessee, Laura Brock of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Jennifer Noles of Paducah.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Keyser; her parents, Jack D. Myrick Jr. and Rosie Lee Martin-Myrick; and one brother, William “Billy” Myrick.
She will be cremated per her wishes and no services are scheduled at this time.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.