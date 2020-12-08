Delbert Wayne Robinson, 73, of Paducah, formerly of Dawson Springs, died Sunday, December 6, 2020, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center, in Paducah.
He was disabled.
He is survived by his brother and caregiver, Dennis Howard Robinson of Paducah.
Mr. Robinson is preceded in death by his parents, Delmar Robinson and Helen Juanita Caldwell Robinson; and a sister.
In compliance with health and public safety directives and the Governor of Kentucky’s Executive Order, a private service will be held, at 2 p.m. Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Beshear Funeral Home, 201 N. Main St., Dawson Springs, with Rev. Beedie Bratcher, officiating.
Burial will follow at Rosedale Cemetery in Dawson Springs.
